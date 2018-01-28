NEW DELHI: Former Information and Broadcasting Minister Manish Tewari on Sunday said the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) must be scrapped.



"In my respectful opinion, Prasoon Joshi should have attended Jaipur Lit Fest. For tyranny to triumph, all that good men have to do is nothing. I believe CBFC should be abolished. As I&B Ministry appointed Mudgal Committee to that end. Till CBFC exists, chief and I&B Ministry should defend its remit," Tewari tweeted.



The Congress leader made the comment in context of CBFC chief Prasoon Joshi's decision to skip the ongoing Zee Jaipur Literature Festival in the wake of repeated threats to him by the Shri Rajput Karni Sena over certification of "Padmaavat".



Joshi, in an earlier statement, said on "Padmaavat": "I did my job and sincerely took a sensitive and balanced call. As I have said earlier, certification was done with due processes, incorporating valid suggestions whilst staying mindful to the concerns of the society as well as to the canvas of cinema."



Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Padmaavat" has been in the news over a long-standing row, due to which it did not release in a few states despite the Supreme Court's decision green-signalling an all-India release.



