MUMBAI: Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Padmaavat", despite protests marring its screening in some states, is set to march past the Rs 100 crore mark in its opening weekend in India, say trade experts.



The Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh starrer opened to mixed reviews on January 25 -- a day before the Republic Day holiday -- but paid previews on January 24 had given its earnings a jumpstart.



According to Viacom18 Motion Pictures, the film minted Rs 5 crore from paid previews on January 24, followed by Rs 19 crore January 25, Rs 32 crore January 26 and Rs 27 crore on January 27, taking the cumulative total to Rs 83 crore.



Ranveer is all "smiles", while Deepika described the box office figures as "absolutely unbelievable" and Shahid celebrated the response by tweeting "balle balle".



Trade analysts are confident that the movie will cross the Rs 100 crore mark with Sunday's collections, giving the magnum opus a promising opening weekend figure.



Trade analyst Atul Mohan tweeted on Sunday: "'Padmaavat' had a big Saturday with Rs 27 crore, which brings its total to Rs 83 crore. Will march past Rs 100 crore today."



Mohan is confident the movie's first week collections will amount to Rs 180 crore to Rs 210 crore.



Another trade expert Taran Adarsh said "Padmaavat" has continued to "sparkle" at the box office.



"Business on Saturday (after a big holiday on Friday) was exceptional. Will comfortably cross Rs 100 crore mark today," he said.



Ranveer, who essays Alauddin Khilji in the film, tweeted a photograph in which he looks visibly happy with all the praise coming his way.



"All smiles," he captioned it.



"Padmaavat", based on 16th century poet Malik Muhammad Jayasi's poem "Padmavat", was caught in a row after protests from Shri Rajput Karni Sena which contended that it distorts historical facts and dents the pride of the Rajput community.



As a result of the violence that ensued, the movie did not release in Rajasthan, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh.



Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now