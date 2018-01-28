MUMBAI: Former beauty queen Sushmita Sen will add panache to the Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) Summer/Resort 2018 ramp as the showstopper for brand Kotwara by Meera and Muzaffar Ali.



The veteran designers, known for their elegance personified creations inspired by the traditions of Awadh, will present Samanzar - A Garden of Flowers at LFW, read a statement.



Chikankari has seen a sea change with Kotwara innovations with the addition of zardozi, aari and muqqaish to this craft, and the creation of memorable silhouettes blending the old with the new under the eclectic design sensibilities of Sama Ali, daughter of the two designers.



In the forthcoming season, Kotwara will present a range of exotic occasion wear gently textured with softly coloured pearls and sequins on arabesque forms.



From flowing capes and shrugs to the sharara and sari, the silhouettes are in the classic Kotwara style reminiscent of the glory of Awadh.



Fine muslin and sheer chiffons blended with velvet and brocade embellished with zardozi and chikankari techniques create an intriguing collage of textures. The palate is stark - with whites contrasted against black with a touch of vintage rose and gold.



LFW Summer/Resort 2018 begins here from January 31. It will conclude on February 4.

