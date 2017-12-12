NEW DELHI: Anushka Sharma has started working on her next project, ‘Sui Dhaaga’ and just like her co-star Varun Dhawan, the actress will be seen in a completely de-glam avatar.

The ‘Sultan’ star took to Twitter and revealed her look from the film.

The Hindi text says 'kataran se bhuni kahaani, pebandh lagaa ke hai sunaani'.

In the photo, Anushka is seen trying her hand on embroidery stitch with full concentration.

Last month, Varun revealed his look on Instagram and posted a picture of himself working on a sewing machine with an intense look on his face.

The movie is being helmed by Maneesh Sharma-Sharat Katariya.

The flick is based on a social initiative and inspired from 'Make in India' initiative and is all set to hit the floors on Gandi Jayanti in 2018.