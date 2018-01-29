The trailer of Iranian auteur Majid Majidi’s first Indian feature film 'Beyond The Clouds' is finally here! Shahid Kapoor's half brother Ishaan Khatter and Malayalam actress Malavika Mohanan acting in the 2-minute long trailer has already left critics impressed.

The trailer of the film, which explores the complexities and nuances of human relationships, was shared by its official Twitter handle with a caption, “The many facets of India intertwined with the celebration of love and family, here’s presenting #MajidMajidi’s, #BTCTrailer.”

Ishaan and Malavika play siblings Amir and Tara who live in Mumbai's dhobi ghat. Amir, who dreams of making it big, gets entangled in the big bad world of drug peddling to achieve his dreams. But little does he know that his sister, who raised him after their parents' demise, will pay the price. When running away from the cops, Amir's sister lands up in jail. Their lives turn into one of despair and uncertainty as Amir tries and makes sense of the situation he's gotten them both into.

Both actors impress with their intense portrayals in what promises to be a gritty drama rooted in reality, leaving us longing for more.

Ishaan and Malavika in the trailer (YouTube screengrabs)

"This is the first feature film I have made out of my country Iran, an experience which I waiting for years to happen. 'Beyond The Clouds' is an extension of my cinematic beliefs, the roots of which lie in human values, love, friendship and family bonding," Majidi said in a statement. "It is a story of a brother and sister like 'Children of Heaven', with the difference being that the siblings are grown ups and tackle greater conflicts with the backdrop of the bustling city of Mumbai," he added.

Beyond The Clouds’ music has been given by maestro AR Rahman. The film and its team was lauded after its world premiere at the BFI London Film Festival last year.

One of the official posters of the film.

Produced by Zee Studios/ Shareen Mantri Kedia and Kishor Arora of Namah Pictures, the film will be released worldwide in three languages – Hindi, English and Tamil.

It will see a beautiful amalgamation of three languages instead of it being shot and dubbed separately. Each language will form a major part of the film and will be used in the scenes and setups that befit those languages. It will not be just a couple of dialogues here and there but in fact proper narratives headlined by the respective languages, an official statement read.

"Majidi is known the world over for his true to life style of film-making laying major emphasis on retaining the authenticity of the setting and characters. Given that the film and the three languages are thematically interwoven, he has included casts from specific states and towns. He wanted them to speak in their own language in its most natural form and accent," said a spokesperson on behalf of the film's co-producers.

Ishaan Khatter (R) with Malavika Mohanan (L) and Majid Majidi (C) at the London Film Festival earlier last year. (Photo | Instagram @ishaankhatter)

Ishaan Khatter is all set to make his debut with 'Dhadak' opposite Sridevi's daughter Jahnvi Kapoor. Malavikaa of 'Pattam Pole' fame is the daughter of KU Mohanan, a leading Bollywood cinematographer. Deepika Padukone and Kangana Ranaut were both strong contenders for her role.

Majidi is an Oscar winner, known for masterpieces like "Children of Heaven", "The Color of Paradise" and "Baran".



(With agency inputs)