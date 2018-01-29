The Film Censorship Board of Malaysia (LPF) has banned the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus 'Padmaavat', giving the film a 'not relevant' tag and placing the movie in the 'not approved' list. The 'not relevant' tag was given under the pretext that the film might spur unrest among the community.

LPF chairman Mohd Zamberi Abdul Aziz said in a statement that the storyline of the film itself is of grave concern as "Malaysia is a Muslim-majority country", reports variety.com.

"The storyline of the film touches on the sensitivities of Islam. That in itself is a matter of grave concern in Malaysia, a Muslim-majority country," Aziz said.

Previously, the Disney movie 'Beauty and the Beast' faced a controversy in Malaysia, as the Censorship Board briefly postponed the clearance. The reason cited for this was that Director Bill Condon, during the time of promotion, revealed that one of the characters would have a “nice exclusively gay moment”.

According to Malaysiakini, the comment caused concern to the Board chairman Abdul Halim Abdul Hamid who said, "Malaysia does not recognise the LGBT ideology, so we have to be extra cautious in our work. If we let these scenes pass, people will wonder if Malaysia recognises LGBT.”

Meanwhile, Padmaavat has been cleared by Pakistan's Central Board of Film Censors and was given a 'U' certification.

The film, which released in India on January 25, features actress Deepika Padukone as Rani Padmaavati, alongside Shahid Kapoor as Maharawal Ratan Singh and Ranveer Singh as Sultan Alauddin Khilji. Actors

Aditi Rao Hydari, Jim Sarbh, Raza Murad and Anupriya Goenka feature in supporting roles.

