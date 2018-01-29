MUMBAI: Actress Swara Bhasker's critique of "Padmaavat" as a movie that glorifies Sati and Jauhar, sparked a war of words between celebrities.

Last week, Swara had shared a scathing comment on "Padmaavat" in a lengthy post on The Wire, drawing out how the epic drama made her feel reduced to a "vagina only".

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi got into a war of words with Swara, and Tillotama Shome joined in the debate by supporting Swara. Krishnamoorthi had condemned her thought by questioning "aren't these feminist debates on 'Padmaavat' rather dumb?"

"It's a story ladies - not an advocacy of Jauhar for God's sake. Find another battle for your cause - a real one at all. Not historical fiction," she wrote. In another post, Krishnamoorthi, a singer and former actress, wrote:

Swara, who has featured in films like "Raanjhanaa" and "Anarkali of Aarah", gave it back by saying: "Funny that people cannot get over the fact that a woman said vagina! Funny that in a 2440 word article making fairly comprehensible arguments they only remember the word vagina. So... Vagina vagina vagina vagina vagina vagina..vagina vagina VAGINA!"

Swara's responses to backlash on Twitter:

