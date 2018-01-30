NEW DELHI: Deepika Padukone’s latest magazine cover proves she is in seventh heaven post the release of her film ‘Padmaavat’.

Donning a colourful bling jacket, the dimpled beauty beams with joy as she appears on the February ‘Happy’ issue of Vogue.

The official Instagram account of the magazine shared the picture with the caption, “In our Happy Issue (out February 1, 2018), Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) reveals the one project she is most excited about currently. “I’m thrilled... I’m so thrilled,” says our cover star. Head to Vogue.in to find out what she’s talking about Photographed by: Mazen Abusrour (@mazenabusrour). Styled by: Anaita Shroff Adajania (@anaitashroffadajania)Hair: Yianni Tsapatori/Faze Management (@yiannitsapatori). Make-up: Anil Chinnappa (@anilc68)”

This couldn’t have happened at a more appropriate time!The ‘Happiness’ ProjectThank You @vogueindia @voguemagazine pic.twitter.com/QRx4WmmB6A — Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) 30 January 2018

Featuring Deepika in the lead, 'Padmaavat' also stars Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor, Jim Sarbh, Aditi Rao Hydari and Raza Murad.

The film is going strong at the box office. Till now, the movie has officially crossed the Rs. 100 crore mark at the box-office in four days, despite not releasing in some states and acts of vandalism across the country.