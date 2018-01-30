GUWAHATI: Assam's eminent filmmaker Jahnu Barua has been roped in to direct 'Unread Pages', the first collaborative film with Hollywood under the state government's new tourism policy.

The film, set mostly in Assam and New York, is an international partnership between Hollywood's Ivanhoe Pictures and Mumbai's Easterly Pictures. It will include actors from the state as well as other parts of the globe, Barua and Ivanhoe's Killian Kerwin said here at an event recently.

The film will be shot in the scenic locales of Upper Assam and parts of North America.

'Unread Pages' is about a happy family torn apart by some unfortunate incidents. In the movie, the protagonist, who left his land following a series of traumatic events, decides to return for redemption.

It will be released in two languages - English and Assamese — the director said.

The film, made under the new tourism policy, aims to showcase the beautiful locales of our state on the international stage, Chairman of Assam Tourism Development Corporation (ATDC) Jayanta Mallah Baruah said.

"The idea is to attract film projects to Assam, let people know about the unexplored beauty of Assam, its land, culture and people," he said.

The policy has been designed on the lines of those implemented in the European countries, combining the potential of cinema with tourism, for increased inflow of visitors, the ATDC chaiman said.

The shooting of the film is expected to begin soon, he added.