MUMBAI: Varun Dhawan is the youngest name from Bollywood to have a wax figure at Hong Kong's Madame Tussauds. The actor says this was one dream that he has always had since childhood and he is happy to see that it is coming true now.



"It is a massive honour. It's a kind of love and appreciation that I am getting my figure at Madame Tussauds Hong Kong. Also, I am the youngest actor in the attraction. That is a massive honour. I am definitely excited as I got my parents and sister to travel with me to see this.

"This was a big dream for me as a child. I always dreamt about this, and today it is coming true," Varun told IANS.

The actor, who made his Bollywood debut with Karan Johar's "Student of the Year" along with Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra, went on to feature in films like "Main Tera Hero", "Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania", "Badlapur", "Badrinath Ki Dulhania" and "Judwaa 2".

His next projects are "October" and "Sui Dhaaga".

Talking about how he keeps his calm after experiencing stardom at such a young age, Varun, son of filmmaker David Dhawan, said: "I never actually prepared for stardom or deal with it.

"The most important thing is that I want to be an actor, I want to be on screens and do films and I am getting to do that. And today being an actor doesn't only mean that you are being an actor in one country because of other digital mediums. Audiences are all over the world as everyone can enjoy your song/films online," he said.

But does becoming a celebrity at such a young age make him want more or is he content with the way his career is shaping up?

"I'm not content yet. I would like to explore what it is and I want to do more. I feel like there is much more that I can do. There are so many new and different things that I can explore. I'm excited now as it is a new field, starting with my new film 'October'. So currently, I'm trying to do something new," he said.

Directed by Shoojit Sircar, "October" will launch a new face Banita Sandhu.

Varun said: "First of all, 'October' is not a cliched love story, which is very new for this generation. I'm not going to say it's a happy love story or a sad love story, but it is something very new and something I want to do," Varun said.

On his chemistry with Banita, Varun said she holds a very special place in his heart.

"Banita holds a very special place in my heart. And it's forceful. She is very young, and you know, she let me protect her from the bad world out there. She is young and has less fear. Her mindset... She knows clearly about what she wants, and she is such a brilliant girl," said Varun.