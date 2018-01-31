Diljit Dosanjh in first look of Sajjan Singh Rangroot | Twitter

NEW DELHI: Diljit Dosanjh has the ability to take the viewers on an unforgettable journey through time.

The actor has brought the past to life twice already – in ‘Punjab 1984’ and ‘Phillauri’ and is now all set to make a hat-trick with upcoming movie ‘Sajjan Singh Rangroot’.

The makers of the film revealed the first look of Diljit Dosanjh from the movie on social media.

The ‘Patiala Peg’ hit-maker also shared a picture on his Twitter account and captioned it as, “The Moment We’ve All Been Waiting For Is Finally Here?? Sharing the First Look of #Rangroot Our DREAM PROJECT. Story Based on #WorldWar1 & Trailer 6th Feb. Nu Aa Jana. SHUKAR SHUKAR.”

The Moment We've All Been Waiting For Is Finally Here‼️ Sharing the First Look of #Rangroot Our DREAM PROJECT . Story Based on #WorldWar1 & Trailer 6th Feb. Nu Aa Jana . SHUKAR SHUKAR pic.twitter.com/z8CBHIb4zm — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) January 31, 2018

In the poster, the ‘Udta Punjab’ star can be seen sporting a heavily bearded look and appears to be covered under dust with a war rifle held in one of his hands. He is suited in an army uniform for the shot.

The movie will tell the story of the Sikh regiments who went to the front lines during World War I.

Diljit will be seen opposite Sunanda Sharma, which marks her debut in the movie.

Helmed by Pankaj Batra, the flick is slated to release on March 23.