Home Entertainment Hindi

Kamal Haasan, Salman Khan to share screen space for first time

Superstars Kamal Haasan and Salman Khan will share screen for the first time on the reality television show 'Dus Ka Dum'.

Published: 13th July 2018 11:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2018 11:51 AM   |  A+A-

Kamal Haasan

Actor Kamal Haasan (File | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Superstars Kamal Haasan and Salman Khan will share screen for the first time on the reality television show "Dus Ka Dum".

Kamal will be promoting his upcoming film "Vishwaroop 2" -- the Hindi version of which will be presented by Rohit Shetty and Anil Ambani-led Reliance Entertainment -- in the Salman-hosted show, read a statement.

There's a common thread between the two actors -- "Bigg Boss". The Hindi version of the show is hosted by Salman, while the Tamil version is led by Kamal.

In 2013, during the release of "Vishwaroop", when the controversy of banning the film was all over India, Salman had taken a stand and had strongly appealed his fans to watch it. Salman had also attended the film's special screening by Kamal.

Now once again, the "Dabangg" star is going all out to support Kamal's film.

The trailer of "Vishwaroop 2" was released in June.

Written, directed and produced by Kamal, it also stars Pooja Kumar, Andrea Jeremiah, Shekhar Kapur, Rahul Bose, Jaideep Ahlawat and Waheeda Rehman.

"Vishwaroop 2" is scheduled to release on August 10. It is a bilingual shot in Tamil and Hindi, and also dubbed in Telugu.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Salman Khan Dus Ka Dum Kamal Haasan Vishwaroop Vishwaroop 2 Rohit Shetty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp