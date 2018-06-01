Home Entertainment Hindi

Arbaaz Khan summoned by Thane Police in IPL betting case

He was summoned days after the arrest of a bookie Sonu Jalan alias Sonu Batla. 

Published: 01st June 2018 04:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2018 07:39 PM   |  A+A-

Arbaaz Khan. | ANI

By IANS

THANE: Bollywood actor-producer Arbaaz Khan was summoned for investigations into the ongoing probe in the IPL betting case, a police official said here on Friday.

Arbaaz, brother of superstar Salman Khan, has been asked to appear before the Thane Anti Extortion Cell on Saturday, said Police Inspector Rajkumar Kothmire.

The summons were issued to Arbaaz after prominent bookie Sonu Jalan alias Sonu Batla -- who reportedly has links with various mafia dons, including absconding Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar -- was arrested sometime ago and interrogated by the AEC sleuths in connection with the IPL scam, he added.

"The case investigations are going on since the past five-six years and could involve amounts of over Rs 500-600 crore. We want to find out from Arbaaz what was his role in the entire matter," said Kothmire who is probing the matter.

The 50-year-old actor-producer's cropped up during Jalan's interrogation and recovery of some photographs which include other major film personalities who may be subsequently summoned, he indicated.

According to Kothmire, the entire IPL scam involves some of the biggest bookies operating from Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Jaipur and New Delhi.

Jalan was first nabbed around 10 years ago when the IPL betting scam had erupted and later investigations proved he was in touch with several world personalities, including Arbaaz.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Arbaaz Khan Indian Premier League IPL betting Thane Police

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates after winning his first round match of the French Open tennis tournament against Italy's Simone Bolelli at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Tuesday, May 29, 2018. | AP
Nadal full of praise for outgoing Real Madrid coach Zidane
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo | AP
North Korea talks moving in right direction: Mike Pompeo
Gallery
The feast of Corpus Christi, which was celebrated on Thursday, celebrates the real presence of Christ. The legend says that bread and wine turned into the body of Christ. While many countries across the World celebrate with a Holy Mass and a procession of
Venezuelans turn into 'Dancing Devils' for the Feast of Corpus Christi
A massive march in Nicaragua against President Daniel Ortega's government ended in violence Wednesday after gunmen opened fire on marchers. IN PIC: Riot police walk in front a wall with graffiti that reads in Spanish 'You can't against this giant nation',
Nicaragua Protests: Two-month-old anti-government demonstration ends up in violence