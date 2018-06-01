Jason Mamoa no more part of 'The Crow'

By ANI

NEW DELHI: 'Game of Thrones' star Jason Mamoa has formally exited from the film 'The Crow'.

The star took to Instagram to announce the news as he wrote, "I've waited 8 years to play this dream role. I love you @corinhardy and @sonypictures unfortunately I may have to wait 8 more. Not our team. But I swear I will. James O'Barr sorry to let you down I won't on the next. This film needs to be set free. And to the fans. Sorry. I can't play anything but what this film deserves and it needs love. I'm ready when it's right. Love u Corin aloha j"

Sony Pictures announced last September that it had picked up the film for worldwide distribution, and announced an October 11, 2019 release date.