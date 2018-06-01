Home Entertainment Hindi

Jason Mamoa no more part of 'The Crow'

Sony Pictures announced last September that it had picked up the film for worldwide distribution, and announced an October 11, 2019 release date. 

Jason Mamoa with his daughter. Instagram

By ANI

NEW DELHI: 'Game of Thrones' star Jason Mamoa has formally exited from the film 'The Crow'.

The star took to Instagram to announce the news as he wrote, "I've waited 8 years to play this dream role. I love you @corinhardy and @sonypictures unfortunately I may have to wait 8 more. Not our team. But I swear I will. James O'Barr sorry to let you down I won't on the next. This film needs to be set free. And to the fans. Sorry. I can't play anything but what this film deserves and it needs love. I'm ready when it's right. Love u Corin aloha j"

