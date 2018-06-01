Satyajeet Dubey excited to play Sanjay Dutt's on-screen son

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actor Satyajeet Dubey says he is really excited to work with actor Sanjay Dutt in the Hindi remake of the Telugu cult classic "Prasthaanam".

Satyajeet has been roped in to essay the role of the son of the character that Sanjay plays.

"I'm quite excited about 'Prasthaanam'. It is a great character that I've got here. It is the biggest film of my movie career so far," Satyajeet said in a statement to IANS.

"Sanjay sir has been my childhood hero and now I'll be playing his on-screen son. It is really exciting and I'm grateful to Sanjay sir and Manyata ma'am for giving me this opportunity," he added.

To be produced by Sanjay Dutt Productions, the film is being remade in Hindi by filmmaker Deva Katta, who also made the original. It will go on the floors on Friday, which is also Sanjay's mother and late actress Nargis' birth anniversary.

Apart from Satyajeet, Ali Fazal, Manisha Koirala and Amyra Dastur have also been roped in the film.