When Patralekhaa found her boyfriend Rajkummar Rao a 'horrible' man

The two actors shot for an episode of a new talk show titled "Open House with Renil" on zoOm styled by Myntra where they spoke about their relationship and more, read a statement.

Published: 01st June 2018 03:53 PM

Patralekha with Rajkummar Rao and others on the sets of City Lights. (Image Courtesy Twitter @Patralekhaa9)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Patralekhaa says she didn't initially like actor Rajkummar Rao, now her boyfriend, and thought he was a "horrible" man.

"I first saw her in an advertisement on TV and found her to be the cutest girl ever," said Rajkummar.

It was however not the same for Patralekhaa.

She said: "I didn't like him at all at first. I always thought he was a horrible man because of the character that he played in 'Love Sex Aur Dhokha'."

It was only when she started chatting with him during their journey to Pune, that she realised that he was so different from what he was in the film.

She said: "I couldn't believe this was the same man, he is so sweet and his passion for his work is what drew me to him."

Rajkummar also revealed that he is a cleanliness freak.

"Every time I come out of the shower, I have to wipe the bathroom squeaky dry. I hate having a wet towel on the bed and everything in my bathroom has to be neatly organised. And I have zero tolerance for people who smear things on my face like smashing cakes on birthdays.

"I get so annoyed that I would go to the extent to cut off all ties with the person who dares to do the same."

The actor also revealed that he has an obsession with shoes and T-shirts with his style icon being actor Ryan Gosling.

