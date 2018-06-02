Bigg Boss 2 star Raja Chaudhary booked for drunken brawl

By ANI

KANPUR: Actor Raja Chaudhary yet again courted controversy on Friday after he allegedly got into a brawl with a group of people under the influence of alcohol in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur city.

The police has registered a case against Chaudhary, who became a familiar name after his appearance in the popular reality show 'Big Boss 2'.

"We have registered a case against him and have sent him for the medical tests. Further investigation underway," said SP Kanpur West, Sanjeev Suman.

Investigation in this regard is underway.