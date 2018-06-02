Home Entertainment Hindi

Bigg Boss 2 star Raja Chaudhary booked for drunken brawl

The police has registered a case against Choudhary, who became a familiar name after his appearance in the popular reality show 'Big Boss 2'.

02nd June 2018

Actor Raja Choudhary allegedly misbehaved with people after being allegedly drunk. (ANI)

By ANI

KANPUR: Actor Raja Chaudhary yet again courted controversy on Friday after he allegedly got into a brawl with a group of people under the influence of alcohol in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur city.

"We have registered a case against him and have sent him for the medical tests. Further investigation underway," said SP Kanpur West, Sanjeev Suman.

Investigation in this regard is underway.

