Salman poses with Dharmendra, adds 'Race 3' zinger

By IANS

MUMBAI: Superstar Salman Khan, who is gearing up for his Eid release, posed with veteran actor Dharmendra and his son and co-stor Bobby Deol, as he hilariously added a "Race 3" meme zinger to the photograph.

"Our Dharmji is our Dharmji! Chalo in this special case your Dharamji, too," Salman on Friday tweeted the photograph with the yesteryear star.

Our dharmji is our dharmji ! Chalo in this special case your dharamji too ;) pic.twitter.com/nytUC7YecK — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) June 1, 2018

His caption is inspired by actress Daisy Shah's line "Our business is our business..." from the film.

The third instalment of the action blockbuster "Race" franchise, also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor, Saqib Saleem and Freddy Daruwala.

The film is directed by Remo D'Souza, produced by Salman Khan Films and Tips Films and will release on June 15.