Amyra Dastur nervous about replacing Lisa Haydon in 'The Trip Season 2'

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Amyra Dastur says she is a tad nervous about featuring in second season of "The Trip" as Lisa Haydon -- whom she has replaced in the new season of the web series -- did a great job.

Amyra, a model-turned-actress, has been roped in to replace Lisa as one of the four main leads in Bindass' "The Trip", which also stars Shweta Tripathi, Mallika Dua and Sapna Pabbi. The cast starts shooting for the show in July.

"I've wanted to do a web series for a while and I'm so glad to start with 'The Trip 2'. I'm a little nervous because it's the second season and I feel that there's a lot of pressure on me since Lisa did such a great job in Season 1. Since it's also my first real tryst with comedy in Hindi, I'm quite excited to show people this side of mine," Amyra told IANS.

L-R: Lisa Haydon, Sapna Pabbi, Shweta Tripathi, Mallika Dua in 'The Trip S1'. (Twitter Photo)

The first season brought us a plot that revolved around four childhood friends who go on a road trip in Thailand to celebrate a bachelorette party. The journey, however, turns into an emotional roller-coaster for the girls.

The plot is yet to be revealed for the new season, directed by Sonam Nair.

Amyra pointed out that this will be her fourth project with a woman director.

"I'm really excited to work with Sonam and of course the other girls. Season one really cracked me up and I hope that the second season will be even better and shows everyone that women can work together and bring out the best in one another," she added.

