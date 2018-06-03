Home Entertainment Hindi

Amyra Dastur nervous about replacing Lisa Haydon in 'The Trip Season 2'

Amyra, a model-turned-actress, has been roped in to replace Lisa as one of the four main leads in Bindass' "The Trip", which also stars Shweta Tripathi, Mallika Dua and Sapna Pabbi.

Published: 03rd June 2018 03:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2018 03:22 AM   |  A+A-

Amyra Dastur. (Twitter Photo )

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Amyra Dastur says she is a tad nervous about featuring in second season of "The Trip" as Lisa Haydon -- whom she has replaced in the new season of the web series -- did a great job.

"I've wanted to do a web series for a while and I'm so glad to start with 'The Trip 2'. I'm a little nervous because it's the second season and I feel that there's a lot of pressure on me since Lisa did such a great job in Season 1. Since it's also my first real tryst with comedy in Hindi, I'm quite excited to show people this side of mine," Amyra told IANS.

L-R: Lisa Haydon, Sapna Pabbi, Shweta Tripathi, Mallika Dua in 'The Trip S1'. (Twitter Photo)

The first season brought us a plot that revolved around four childhood friends who go on a road trip in Thailand to celebrate a bachelorette party. The journey, however, turns into an emotional roller-coaster for the girls.

The plot is yet to be revealed for the new season, directed by Sonam Nair.

Amyra pointed out that this will be her fourth project with a woman director.

"I'm really excited to work with Sonam and of course the other girls. Season one really cracked me up and I hope that the second season will be even better and shows everyone that women can work together and bring out the best in one another," she added.
 

