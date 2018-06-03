By IANS

MUMBAI: National Award-winning actress Kangana Ranaut says Indian women should know how to drape a sari and that one can be a global citizen without compromising on individuality.

Earlier this year, ace designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee had said: "I think, if you tell me you do not know how to wear a sari, I would say shame on you. It's a part of your culture, (you) need to stand up for it".

And now, she has shared her opinion on it in an edition of a fashion and lifestyle magazine, read a statement.

She said: "I think if you're an Indian woman, you should know how to drape a sari. It's a racket out there with people who only want to shame others in the name of propagating their culture and identity."

"But I know people who find it 'uncool' to admit that they speak and understand Hindi or that they like Indian food or (that they are) brown. You can be a citizen of the world without compromising on your individuality."

The actress had flaunted a sari designed by Sabyasachi at the Cannes Film Festival last month.