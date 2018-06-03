Home Entertainment Hindi

'Race 3' cast grooves at 'Allah Duhai' song launch

Published: 03rd June 2018 07:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2018 07:06 AM   |  A+A-

By IANS

MUMBAI: The makers of Salman Khan-starrer movie "Race 3" launched the patent "Race" franchise song "Allah Duhai" here with the entire cast of the film. The two songs of this movie, "Heeriye" and "Selfish", are already ruling the charts.

The actors in lead roles -- Salman Khan, Bobby Deol, Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor, Daisy Shah, Saqib Saleem, Freddy Daruwala -- attended the launch of the song on Friday.

The event was also graced by Ramesh Taurani, Remo D'Souza, Iulia Vantur, Neha Bhasin, Amit Mishra, Jonita Gandhi, Sreeramachandra, Veera Seaxena and the Meet Brothers.

Singer Amit Mishra, Jonita Gandhi, and Sreeramchandra set the stage on fire when they started singing the much-awaited song.

During the event, Neha Bhasin and the Meet brothers performed "Heeriye" which is making a lot of noise on every social and digital platform and after that, Iulia Vantur performed on "Selfish".

Salman Khan who is known for promoting new talent in the film industry once again introduced a new face.

The "Sultan" actor this time sang a duet with senior actor Sharat Saxena's daughter Veera Saxena. Salman performed "I Found Love", which has been penned down by the superstar himself, along with Veera Saxena.

Salman Khan also revealed that the movie has another song called "Party Chale On" sung by Mika Singh and Iulia Vantur. The whole cast gave a sneak peek by performing on the stage.

"Race 3", the action-thriller, is directed by Remo D'Souza and produced by Salman Khan Films and Tips Films.

Race 3 is set to release on June 15.
 

Comments

