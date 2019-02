World Music Day: Singer Bappi Lahiri releases new song

By IANS

MUMBAI: Bappi Lahiri gifted his fans a new song on the occasion of World Music Day

On a call from the US, Bappi said: "It's a very special day, and I've written and performed a song very close to my heart. It's called 'We Are One'. I recorded the song in Los Angeles with international musicians. It has released on YouTube."

Bappi feels the younger generation of musicians needs to appreciate both global music and the traditional Indian style.

"I may be known better for my Western songs like 'Jimmy Jimmy' and 'Disco Dancer'. But side by side, I could compose raga-based melodies like 'Saiyyan bina ghar soona' (Lata Mangeshkar's song in 'Aangan Ki Kali') and 'Dard ki ragini' (from 'Pyaas').", said the 65-year old musician.

"I started in 1968. To this day, my songs are being played and remixed. Last year, Karan Johar used my 'Tamma tamma' song in 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania'. The key to lasting so long is to constantly reinvent yourself as an artiste. My 'Jimmy Jimmy' song from the film 'Disco Dancer' has now been honoured by the World Book Of Records."

"In the citation, I am described as the originator of the disco beats in India. 'Jimmy Jimmy' has been translated into 45 languages across the world, including Chinese, Russian and Spanish."

"God has been very kind to me. My fans still love me. I will go on creating new sounds for as long as I can. I cant ask for more."