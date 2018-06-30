Home Entertainment Hindi

Akshay Kumar to come out with 'Toilet 2'

The actor tweeted with a short video but did not give out any details about the upcoming film.

Published: 30th June 2018 05:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2018 05:50 PM   |  A+A-

Actor Akshay Kumar (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Riding high on the success of 'Toilet - Ek Prem Katha', actor Akshay Kumar will soon be coming out with 'Toilet 2'.

"Time to get ready for the next Blockbuster -- Mission #Toilet2! Iss baar badlega poora desh (The whole country will change this time)! Coming soon," Akshay tweeted on Saturday.

The actor also shared a short video in which he said: "Toilet toh bana liya, par katha abhi bhi baaki hai. Main aa raha hun leke 'Toilet' part 2 bahut jald (We made toilet, but the story is not over. I am coming soon with 'Toilet' part 2)."

The actor didn't share any more detail about the project.

'Toilet - Ek Prem Katha', was inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan'.

Told through the story of a woman fighting for her hygiene rights, Akshay and Bhumi Pednekar starrer 'Toilet - Ek Prem Katha,' was produced by Neeraj Pandey and directed by Shree Narayan Singh.

Produced by Anil Ambani-promoted Reliance Entertainment through its collaborative venture Plan C Studios, the film is now spreading Modi's message in the overseas markets, notably mainland China.

The film released in 22 countries in Europe alone and over 50 countries worldwide, garnering a welcoming response not only from the Indian diaspora but audiences internationally. Countries such as Japan and Malta also held multiple screenings of the film.

'Toilet - Ek Prem Katha released in mainland China in Mandarin as 'Toilet Hero' earlier this month in over 12,000 screens. The film debuted at the top spot in its opening week at the Chinese box office, and since June 8, it has already crossed over Rs 100 crore in the Chinese market alone.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Toilet - Ek Prem Katha Toilet 2 Akshay Kumar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pulwama terror attack: 40 CRPF jawans killed in Jammu and Kashmir suicide bomb strike
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp