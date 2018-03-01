MUMBAI: Bollywood director Rajkumar Santoshi was admitted to Nanavati Hospital here for a heart ailment on Wednesday.

According to ANI, sources have said that Santoshi is now stable and that angioplasty has been performed on him.

"He has been admitted to the hospital for a heart- related problem. We can't share any further information at the moment," a hospital official said.

Santoshi, who started his career as an assistant director for Govind Nihlani's "Ardh Satya" (1982), is known for hit films such as "Ghayal", "Damini" and the cult comedy "Andaz Apna Apna".

After a hiatus, he returned to direction in 2013 with "Phata Poster Nikla Hero" starring Shahid Kapoor and Ileana D'Cruz.