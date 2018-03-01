MUMBAI: Actor Anil Kapoor took 17 slaps from his co-star Jackie Shroff while shooting for the 1989 film "Parinda".



In the upcoming episode of "BFFs with Vogue" on Colors Infinity, Jackie was asked to share his experience about working with Anil, read a statement.



Talking about a scene, Jackie said that regardless of the shot being approved by the film's director Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Anil kept asking for retakes as he wanted to make sure everything was perfect.



Jackie said: "I gave him 17 slaps but didn't give it so hard that he would fall."



The actors have also featured together in films like "Ram Lakhan", "1942: A Love Story" and "Kabhi Na Kabhi".