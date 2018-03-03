Actor Urvashi Rautela is a lethal combination of beauty with brains. Since her Bollywood debut with Sunny Deol-starrer Singh Saab the Great in 2013, this diva has come a long way. But after a year’s break, she will now be seen in Hate Story 4 that is set to hit the theatres on March 9. The erotic revenge thriller is the fourth installment in the Hate Story series.

Elaborating about her character, Urvashi, the Miss Diva Universe 2015 winner, says, “I play Tasha who is a supermodel. It’s a very interesting character. She is a strong and independent girl who is also a little dominating. But at the same time she is fragile, vulnerable and real; and that’s what really attached me to the character.”

Director Vishal Pandya’s fifth thriller in a row, the film also marks the Bollywood debut of TV actor Karan Wahi, who plays the lead role in the film and Punjabi actress Ihana Dhillon. Known for her Punjabi films like Daddy Cool Munde Fool and Tiger, Ihana believes it’s the perfect movie for her Bollywood debut. “Mine is a performance-oriented role. I am playing a corporate girl, who is strong-headed and has a purpose behind everything. I’m engaged to Vivan in the film and I’m really in love with him.”

This is not just it. The multi-starrer cast will have actor Vivan Bhathena playing the antagonist. “I play a negative character, Aryan, in the film. Aryan is a scheming, conniving and evil sort of guy,” shares the 39-year-old, who moved from modelling to acting with his first role as Tulsi’s son-in-law Abhishek in TV serial Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. “The reason I chose this movie was that it was different from my earlier projects,” he adds.

Meanwhile, Urvashi counts this as one of her toughest roles till date. “Yes, it’s different. Other films have been relatively easier but Tasha’s character is very emotionally engaging and complex,” she says.

Urvashi was also in the news recently for patiently taking 48 takes for the female reprised version of Himesh Reshammiya’s all-time hit track ‘Aashiq Banaya Aapne’ for the film, as the foreign extras were not able to follow the dance beats of the track.

“This is the first female centric film of my career and it’s Tasha’s film all-out,” says Urvashi, who has acted in films such as Great Grand Masti and Sanam Re. While thrillers are not the easiest of projects to execute for actors, flicks with intense scenes are even more difficult. Urvashi says, “I had to create a backstory for the character to really get into its depth. It’s a kind of her biography. I also explore the character’s relationship with her parents.”

There were reports that this film is a continuation of the previous parts. But denying the statements, Ihana says, “It’s a very different subject from the earlier parts of the series. This is also a revenge story but it is based on a true incident.”

Revealing that they enjoyed working in the film, Vivan and Ihana are all praises for the director. “Vishal is like the captain of the ship. He can ease everyone into the role and he is incredibly clear about what he wants from the character,” says Vivan.

Ihana says Vishal is a great human being and a very talented director. “He is also very supportive of

his actors.” Though the cast is eagerly waiting for the film to release, they are busy with their upcoming projects also. Urvashi will be seen in a special appearance in Race 3, and Ihana has Shailesh Varma’s Nastik in her kitty. Slated for a mid-year release, the flick also has Arjun Rampal in the lead role.

Vivan will also be visiting London for his next, a horror film.