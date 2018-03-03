MUMBAI: Multi-faceted talent Twinkle Khanna, who forayed into film production with "Pad Man", says salsa dance and speaking French are two skills she wants to learn.

A former actress, Twinkle is an interior designer, a columnist, author and entrepreneur apart from being a doting wife and mother.

In an interview for Vogue India's March 2018 issue, Twinkle has spoken about her favourite thing about herself.

She said: "I look after my brain. Eventually, I will come to a point where looks will begin to fade and I'd have to rely on my brain until I get Alzheimer's and then I'd have nothing to rely on."

She is already in the process of trying to avoid Alzheimer's.

"What you need is to learn a new skill. New skills forge and fire new neural connections. Learning the salsa and speaking French are on my list," said Twinkle, who is married to Bollywood star Akshay Kumar.

Having authored two books -- "Mrs Funnybones" and "The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad" -- as well as a column, Twinkle's muse for writing is right at her home.

"There are some domestic staff members I pay just to do silly things," she said, pointing out to a house help she refers to as 'Desi Jeeves' in her column.

He came to her one day saying she has a Diwali gift from ‘Amma Jaan'. It was Amazon.

"I find it delightful. I give him a tip when he does these things. It gives me material for my columns."