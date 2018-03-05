NEW YORK: Veteran actor Anupam Kher is on his way to New York from London to shoot for an exciting project.

"On my way to Heathrow Airport, London, to travel to New York. Looking forward to shoot for an exciting project. Jai Ho. Please send me your love and best wishes," he captioned a video that he shared on Twitter on Sunday.

Details about the project were not shared.

In January, Anupam shot for his 512th film titled "Singh In The Rain" in Malibu. The upcoming film will be directed by Indrani Pal-Chaudhuri.