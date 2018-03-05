BALASORE: Veteran Odia film actor Sarat Mohanty passed away late on Saturday night following prolonged illness, his family sources said. He was 88.

According to the family source, he breathed his last at around 1 am today at Soro hospital, 35 km from here.

He was suffering from age-related ailments for a long time.

Mohanty is survived by wife Annapurna and daughter Tamasha.

The comedian, a native of Khirkona, had acted in a number of Odia films.

He acted in the film 'Laxmi' released in 1962. Other hit films in which he acted are: Amadabata,, Kaa, Stree, Puja Phula, Bhulihuena, Malhajanha, Sakal Tirtha to Charane and from many others.

Mohanty had also acted in many TV serials in Odisha.

Several people, including Soro MLA Parsuram Dhada paid homage at his residence today.

He was taken to the cremation ground in a procession where his last rites were performed today afternoon.