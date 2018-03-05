Sunny Leone becomes mother of three
Published: 05th March 2018
Last Updated: 05th March 2018 12:17 PM | A+A A- |
LOS ANGELES: Bollywood actress Sunny Leone, who adopted girl child Nisha in 2017, has surprised everyone by extending her brood with two more children -- sons Noah and Asher.
Sunny, who is currently here, took to Twitter and posted a photograph of herself along with husband Daniel Weber and their three children.
Sunny captioned it: "God's plan! June 21st, 2017 was the day Daniel and I found out that we might possibily be having three children within a short amount of time. We planned and tried to have a family and after so many years are family is now complete with Asher Singh Weber, Noah Singh Weber and Nisha Kaur Weber."
Say Hello to Noah and Asher Weber !!! #family @SunnyLeone :)))). The next chapter of life !!! Karen, Nisha , Noah , Asher Me pic.twitter.com/NymfNfSRoH— Daniel Weber (@DanielWeber99) March 5, 2018
"Our boys were born a few weeks ago but were alive in our hearts abnd eyes for many years. God planned something so special for us and gave us a large family. We are both proud parents of three beautiful children. Surprise everyone."
Daniel shared the same photograph and tweeted: "Say hello to Noah and Asher Weber! Family. The next chapter of life! Karen (Sunny), Nisha, Noah, Asher and me."
Just so there is no confusion Asher and Noah are our biological children. We chose surrogacy to complete our family many years ago and it's now finally complete :) so happy!— Sunny Leone (@SunnyLeone) March 5, 2018