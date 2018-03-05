LOS ANGELES: Bollywood actress Sunny Leone, who adopted girl child Nisha in 2017, has surprised everyone by extending her brood with two more children -- sons Noah and Asher.

Sunny, who is currently here, took to Twitter and posted a photograph of herself along with husband Daniel Weber and their three children.

Sunny captioned it: "God's plan! June 21st, 2017 was the day Daniel and I found out that we might possibily be having three children within a short amount of time. We planned and tried to have a family and after so many years are family is now complete with Asher Singh Weber, Noah Singh Weber and Nisha Kaur Weber."

Say Hello to Noah and Asher Weber !!! #family @SunnyLeone :)))). The next chapter of life !!! Karen, Nisha , Noah , Asher Me pic.twitter.com/NymfNfSRoH — Daniel Weber (@DanielWeber99) March 5, 2018

"Our boys were born a few weeks ago but were alive in our hearts abnd eyes for many years. God planned something so special for us and gave us a large family. We are both proud parents of three beautiful children. Surprise everyone."

Daniel shared the same photograph and tweeted: "Say hello to Noah and Asher Weber! Family. The next chapter of life! Karen (Sunny), Nisha, Noah, Asher and me."