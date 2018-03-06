MUMBAI: A long and healthy life for Irrfan Khan is what celebrities have wished for the actor, who has revealed that he has contracted a "rare disease" and is "fighting for choices".



Irrfan on Monday issued a statement about his life being shaken up by a rare disease, details of which he will share in a few days once there's a conclusive diagnosis.



"Till then, wish the best for me," he wrote.



Following his revelation, the film fraternity has sent out best wishes for his speedy recovery. Here's what they tweeted:



Paresh Rawal: A prayer to god to grant Irrfan Khan an exceptional talent a long and a healthy life.



Suniel Shetty: No matter what, I am sure you will emerge as a hero out of this too Irrfan Khan All our prayers with you. Get well soon.



Abhishek Bachchan: God speed.



Dulquer Salmaan: Wishing for these trying times to pass and praying for your speedy recovery and the best of health and happiness Irfan sir.



Nimrat Kaur: Sending you lots of love, positivity and healing Irrfan. Big hug.



Ayushmann Khurrana: We all are with you sir. Wishing you a speedy recovery.



Tillotama Shome: There is no way you won't get better soon Irrfan. Just no way. That permutation does not exist.



Patralekhaa: Wishing you speedy recovery! Get well soon.



Ritesh Batra: Be well. Sending good vibes.



Dino Morea: Irrfan Khan wish you well and a speedy recovery from whatever it is. God bless.



Ashish Chowdhry: I see you out-performing this one as well Irrfan Khan. It's going to pass... Good things happen to good people. Power to you, sir.