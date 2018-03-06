MUMBAI: Writer Apurva Asrani today revealed that he is suffering from Bell's Palsy, a type of facial paralysis that results in an inability to control the muscles on the affected side.

In a lengthy Facebook post, the 39-year-old scriptwriter said that he has been "unable to smile" for around two months.

"Almost two months ago, I woke up with the right side of my face completely paralysed.

Fearing a stroke, I was rushed to the hospital, and after an MRI ruled that out, my condition was diagnosed as Bell's Palsy - where the facial nerve is inflamed, causing loss of muscle movement.

"I have been unable to smile.

To shut the right eye. To walk without falling, to eat or even drink water without spillage.

My face drooped to one side, one eye wide and unblinking, and my mouth twisted.

I realised how blessed I had been to be able to smile," Apurva wrote.

The "Shahid" scribe said he faced a lot of stress last year which is "a major factor" responsible for his present condition.

Apurva elaborated how his condition deteriorated and after a "harrowing month" of taking prescribed measures it has managed to slowly improve.

"This condition is reversible, but it could take weeks, months or even years in some cases.

Mine was accompanied by severe vertigo, and I couldn't stand without falling over.

After taking anti-virals, steroids and doing weeks of physiotherapy and acupuncture, there was still no thaw.

One senior neurologist told me to be prepared that if there was nerve damage, I might never recover from this.

"Fortunately after a harrowing month, the face finally began to thaw.

Everyday there is a little progress, tiny little twitches that promise to grow into something more significant tomorrow.

And I wait patiently.

" The writer admitted he is scared but equally hopeful.

"I am certain that in the next few months, there will be significant improvement.

But I have to confess that the fear has been indescribable." he wrote.

Apurva also shared a few pictures "from various stages of the illness".