MUMBAI: Filmmaker Milap Zaveri along with actor John Abraham have started shooting for their upcoming film "SMJ".

Zaveri on Monday took to Twitter, where he shared a photograph of himself along with John holding the film's clapboard.

"And we roll! 'SMJ' mahurat shot done! Thank you John Abraham, Manoj Bajpayee, Nikkhil Advani, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Bhushan sir," Zaveri captioned the image.

John is also ready for "dialoguebaazi and action with Milap Zaveri and Manoj Bajpayee".

Manoj, who was not present at the 'mahurat' shot, said he is looking forward to joining the film's team soon.

