MUMBAI: Actor Rajkummar Rao says his upcoming film "Mental Hai Kya" is very quirky and a different comedy.

Asked whether he has become "mental" in the film, Rajkummar said: "I am very mental and from April onwards, I will entirely become mental. People are asking me that 'Mental Hai Kya'? So now I feel '#MentalHaiKya' will trend."

Rajkummar, who attended the second edition of Powerbrand Bollywood Film Journalist Awards on Monday in Mumbai, will be seen with actress Kangana Ranaut again in "Mental Hai Kya" after starring in the 2014 hit movie "Queen".

"It's an amazing script as it is very quirky and different comedy. Kangana is such a powerhouse performer and we are coming together after 'Queen' along with Ekta Kapoor (producer) so it's going to be lot of fun."

He shared the film's poster on Monday on his social media accounts and within a short period it received very positive response from the audience.

It's time to bring out the crazy in you..

Asked about the other cast in "Mental Hai Kya", he said: "As of now, me and Kangana are there in the film and to see who all are there in the film, audience have to watch the movie".

Ever since his debut in Hindi filmdom in 2010, Rajkummar has starred in several films like "Shaitan", "Trapped", "Kai Po Che!" , "Bareilly Ki Barfi", "Behen Hogi Teri" and "Newton".

Does Rajkummar keep a count of films he does in a year?

"I don't keep a count. I think media will tell me how many films I have done in 2018 same as they did in 2017. So, let's see how it goes but I don't really keep a count. I love doing interesting work."

"Mental Hai Kya" has been written by Kanika Dhillon and will be helmed by National award-winning director Prakash Kovelamudi.

Talking about winning an award at the Powerbrand Bollywood Film Journalist Awards, he said: "It always feels good whenever I win any award because last year was quite special and very interesting as whatever films I did, people liked my work and appreciated my effort so when people are honoring with awards for my performances it always feels great."