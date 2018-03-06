MUMBAI: "Saala Khadoos" actress Ritika Singh features in a musical short film "#Iamsorry" which deals with the fears that women face on a day-to-day basis.



For International Women's Day, which falls on Thursday, Inbox Pictures is bringing out the short film, helmed by National Award-winning director Ashwini Chaudhary.



Producer Sajid Qureshi said in a statement: "Today, when everyone is talking about women's empowerment, this musical short film talks about the troubles, the difficulty, the dilemma that women face in their day-to-day lives. What is sad is that there is no government helpline number that prevents or helps women trying to take their lives. With this musical short film, I urge the government to take up women's safety issue seriously and provide a suicide prevention service."



"#Iamsorry" will release on Thursday.