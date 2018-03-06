NEW DELHI: Actor-producer Sonu Sood is going through some offers for international projects, and says he will make an announcement soon.



The actor made his international debut with Jackie Chan-starrer "Kung Fu Yoga" last year.



"There are a few offers that have been made. I will announce them as soon as they convert. (I am) hoping everything goes fine with them and I am really excited to share them," Sonu told IANS.



Sonu, on behalf of Sony Pix for 'Martial Arts PIXathon', says working with Chan was an enriching experience.



He said: "Jackie Chan is one of the most humble guys I have come across... He never made anyone around him feel small, and made everyone feel special.



"He is also one of the most disciplined actors with whom I worked out at 5 a.m. and learned stunts from him and his team."



At the moment, Sonu is excited for his forthcoming war drama "Paltan", being directed by J.P. Dutta.



"I am very excited about 'Paltan' and I always wanted to play a soldier in any film in my career and also working with J.P. Dutta, known best for his war films, was part of my wishlist."



He will also be seen in "Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi" and Kannada film "Kurukshetra" and is working on a biopic on badminton star P.V. Sindhu.

