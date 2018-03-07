MUMBAI: "Dabangg 3" will go on the floors in mid-2018, says actor-producer Arbaaz Khan, who is geared up to let the project take a lot of his time, effort and concentration.

Arbaaz attended a special screening of a short film titled "#METOO" here on Tuesday.

Asked if his production banner will focus on creating content for digital platform, Arbaaz said: "As of now, my concentration is on my production and on my next film because when I involve myself in a certain project, that time I need to have some time for and I personally get involved in it.

"So, after making my upcoming film, I do have plans to create content on digital platform -- be it with a web series or short films... The options are pretty much open. As a producer, it is a wide spectrum of things that I want to do and for now, I am concentrating on 'Dabangg 3' which will go on floors mid this year. After that I will have more time because 'Dabangg 3' will take lot of my time, effort and concentration."

On short film "#METOO", Arbaaz said, "It's an interesting short film. It is relevant with current #METOO campaign on social media. It is basically about women who come out in the open, talk about the experiences that they have had, not feel ashamed about what has happened and to expose the people who have done stuff like that.

"I think people who are along with the victims should support them like their partner or parents. It's an interesting film made on that topic."

Can such efforts bring about a change in people's thought process?

Arbaaz said: "I think people should find the courage because there is no point keeping mum about things. So, I guess you have to take a stand and fight against it if you have been exploited in any manner."

Wishing women for International Women's Day, which falls on Thursday, Arbaaz said: "Women are wonderful and I wish them all the very best for their future endeavours."