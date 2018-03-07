NEW DELHI: Director Vishal Bhardwaj has refuted the rumours of casting ‘Dangal’ sisters, portrayed by Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra, in a film.

The 52-year-old director-producer took to his Twitter to show his displeasure.

Bhardwaj tweeted, “What a stupid speculation. Why don't journalists get their facts right ever? No way is it Fatima and Sanya together. Shouldn't @Ash_Deshmukh be sacked from Filmfare?”

The ‘Haider’ director reacted after an online portal of leading magazine posted a story reporting that Sana Shaikh and Sanya would be casted in his next venture.

The post has been retracted now.