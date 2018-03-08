JODHPUR: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is smitten by the beauty of Meharangarh Fort, where he shot a sequence for his upcoming film "Thugs Of Hindostan".

"The imposing and monumental Meharangarh Fort in Jodhpur. One of the largest in the country... intricate designing, impregnable structures and a fort that history states was never breached, ever. Its interiors so intricate, so artistically designed, housing within it several palaces... I wonder how they thought of the structure and how did they ever get to make something as imposing as this," Big B wrote on his blog.

"I work here for the day. It's more filming for ‘Thugs of Hindostan'. It's tough work, it's elaborate, it's a nightmare production issue, but it is accomplished with relative ease," he added.

The majestic Mehrangarh Fort was also used for shooting of scenes for Batman film "The Dark Knight Rises".

"Thugs of Hindostan", which also stars Aamir Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Katrina Kaif, will release during Diwali 2018.

The Yash Raj Films production is being helmed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, who directed Katrina and Aamir in "Dhoom: 3". It is an adaptation of the 1839 novel "Confessions of a Thug".

Amitabh, 75, also has another film in his kitty -- "102 Not Out", which also stars veteran star Rishi Kapoor. The actors will be starring together after two decades.

