BHUBANESHWAR: Bhubaneswar Police on Wednesday said they cannot take action against Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon, as the complaint filed against her was not a cognisable offence.

Bhubaneswar's Lingaraj Temple authorities on Tuesday filed a complaint against Tandon, accusing her of shooting for an advertisement in the ‘no camera zone’ inside the temple premises.

“There is no Act to take any action against videography. During Shivaratri, many gathered inside Lingaraj Temple and were seen taking photos and videos openly. There was live coverage by all Odiya channels also. So, in this case, though we have received a complaint from temple administration, we cannot take any action against Raveena Tandon or anybody else,” Cuttack-Bhubaneswar Police Commissioner Yogesh Bahadur Khurania said.

The temple authorities filed a complaint after a mobile video surfaced on the social media showing the actor discussing the beauty tips with fans surrounding her.

An advertising official met the actor there only. However, he too, said Tandon was not shooting for any commercial.

"We met during temple visit. While waiting for the prasad, she was casually talking about Bhubaneswar's heat and saying that a paste of some leaves can make skin look nice. It wasn't an advert. Other devotees were clicking pictures as well," LN Agarwal from Hemraj Advertising told ANI.