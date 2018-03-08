MUMBAI: On the occasion of International Women's Day, Farhan Akhtar dedicated a song 'Chulein Aasman' for the digital campaign 'Bas Ab Bahut Ho Gaya,' which aims at ending violence against women and girls.

"The campaign is an initiative by Population Foundation of India, along with Farhan Akhtar’s initiative MARD and noted director Feroz Abbas Khan," read an official note.

Sung by Farhan and Salim Merchant, the song is written by Farhan along with Shraddha Pandit, and composed by Salim-Suleiman.

The song calls for empowering women by giving them equal opportunities so that they can realise their true potential.

“We see an alarming rise in violence against girls – for many even before they are born – and on women who refuse to be subjugated. Through the anthem Chulein Aasman we would like to call upon all Indians to value girls and women, and to be part of our campaign ‘Bas Ab Bahut Ho Gaya’ for ending all forms of violence against them,” the statement quotes Poonam Muttreja, Executive Director of Population Foundation of India.

'Bas Ab Bahut Ho Gaya' campaign includes six short films that narrate the personal experiences of celebrities such as Vidya Balan, Sania Mirza, Barkha Dutt, as well ordinary women who set an example of extraordinary courage.