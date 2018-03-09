Force star John Abraham will be playing the lead role in the action thriller, Romeo Akbar Walter (RAW). Earlier, Sushant Singh Rajput was roped in for the titular role and it was later announced that the makers had mutually parted ways with the actor due to unavoidable circumstances.

Robby Grewal, who made his directorial debut with the thriller Samay: When Time Strikes, will be helming the project which is said to be based on true events surrounding the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971.

John Abraham, who will be playing the role of a RAW agent in the film, took to Twitter to post a picture of the clapboard of the film and announced that the shooting will commence on June 1.

The crew plans to finish filming in a single schedule, in locations around Gujarat, Srinagar, and Nepal.