MUMBAI: Debutante film director Aleya Sen is quite excited about her feature film "Dil Juunglee" and says that coming from an ad film background, entering into the feature film field was a natural progression for her.

"I am a restless person by nature who is always looking to trying out something new. At the same time, I love telling stories so I started writing the story of my film, observing my own people whom I meet every day," Aleya told IANS.

"I am already an ad filmmaker and have done some videos as well. So making feature film was a natural progression."

The film revolves around the love story of Karoli and Sumit played by Taapsee Pannu and Saqib Saleem, respectively. According to Aleya, casting them was an interesting story.

"We met at the set of a music video which I directed. Their off-screen chemistry made me decide to cast them together. They bonded so naturally," she said, adding: "I did not keep any other actor in mind when I wrote the story."

Asked if the female protagonist is an extension of her personality, Aleya said: "Well, like Karoli, I love reading love stories and at a young age I used to think that my boyfriend will be as perfect as a character from a love story.

"But with time we all grow mature and understand life better. Our priorities change. In this film also, the story goes through different phases of a love story. So yes, there are some similarities, some imagination."

Produced by Pooja Entertainment, "Dil Juunglee" releases on Friday.

