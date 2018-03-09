MUMBAI: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan says his "Zero" co-star Katrina Kaif is disturbed by his latest dark selfie.



"Katrina Kaif, extremely disturbed with my last dark selfie, took it upon herself to rectify my photography game. Here is a sample of her amazing love for taking pics and keeping us all so entertained on the sets," Shah Rukh wrote alongside a black and white photograph of himself.



On Wednesday, Shah Rukh had tweeted a dark selfie, and wrote: "I took this pic in colour on the way to 'Zero' shoot. It's taken so long in traffic, the colours have faded."



My media manager strikes again!! #KatrinaKaif extremely disturbed with my last dark selfie took it upon herself to rectify my photography game. Here is a sample of her amazing love for taking pics & keeping us all so entertained on the sets. pic.twitter.com/OOkoKMljPp — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) 9 March 2018

"Zero" is directed by Aanand L. Rai and also features Anushka Sharma.



The film's teaser showcased Shah Rukh as a vertically challenged man who seems to be fond of Bollywood.



Red Chillies Entertainment and Colour Yellow Productions have come together for the film, produced by Gauri Khan. It will release on December 21.