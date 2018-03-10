NEW DELHI: After "Fukrey" and "Fukrey Returns", actors Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma and Manjot Singh have teamed up for a television commercial which brings alive the ‘bromance between them.



They have come together for Pepsi's new campaign ‘Kyun Sookhe Sookhe Hi?'.



The ad film, to be launched on Sunday, shows how best friends can go to any length for each other.



The actors loved shooting together again.



Pulkit said in a statement: "Shooting with Varun and Manjot has always been fun. We're not just on-screen buddies, but great friends off screen as well. When the script for ‘Kyun Sookhe Sookhe Hi?' was narrated to us, we fell in love with it instantly."



Varun added: "A moving train and someone chasing it to catch you, is something that we have grown up to watching in films and 'Kyun Sookhe Sookhe Hi?' also makes me join that bandwagon of actors who have always pulled off this epic scene."



The campaign celebrates "friends, food and Pepsi in a unique way", said Raj Rishi Singh, Director Marketing, Pepsi, PepsiCo India.