MUMBAI: Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur and actress-singer Suchitra Krishnamoorthi's daughter Kaveri Kapur will produce a cover version of Jamaican singer Omi's hit song "Cheerleader".

Kaveri, who had earlier collaborated with British music artistes HRVY and The Vamps, got an opportunity to meet Omi, who was in India for a debut showcase by White Fox India.

Omi spent close to 60 minutes listening and jamming to Kaveri's music while an eager Kaveri took lessons in music from him.

"Kaveri has a beautiful voice and there is so much virtue and genuineness in her music. If she invests her 100 per cent, she definitely has the potential to be a global phenomena. I'd love to collaborate with her," Omi said in a statement.

Suchitra found Omi "gracious enough" to take time out and meet Kaveri.

"As a parent you are always watching out for your child and these collaborations will definitely empower her musical appetite," she added.

Shekhar is an "extremely proud father".

"Kaveri's sense of music has definitely cultivated since when she started out and though she has a long way to go I definitely see a potential music superstar in her," he added.

Currently training under the mentorship of two Grammy winning celebrated personalities - A.R. Rahman and Tim Molyneux, Kaveri will also be releasing her fourth untitled single demonstrating a fusion of folk and world music.