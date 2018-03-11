NASHIK: Noted actor Amol Palekar was honoured with the 'Godavari Gaurav' award at an event here last night.

The 73-year-old actor, known for his performance in films like "Gol Maal" , "Choti Si Baat", "Chitchor" among others, was presented with the award, which has been instituted by city-based 'Kusumagraj Prathishthan'.

The award was given by noted Marathi writer Madhu Mangesh Karnik, who is the chairperson the Prathishthan.

Classical singer Pandit Satyasheel Deshpande also received the 'Godavari Gaurav' award.