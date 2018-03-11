MUMBAI: Actor Varun Dhawan says his upcoming film "October" is not about hugs, kisses and dates.

The actor took to Twitter to tease his fans about the story of the film and asked them to wait for the trailer to know what the movie is about.

"'October' is not a movie about love at first sight. It's not a movie about hugs, kisses and dates. You want to know what's it about, then watch the trailer in two days," Varun posted on Saturday.

Co-produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar, "October" is directed by Shoojit Sircar. It also features Banita Sandhu. It is slated to release on April 13.

The film celebrates love, nature and the autumn season.

In an interview to IANS, Varun had said that shooting for "October" brought him close to nature and that impacted his performance in a positive way.

After wrapping up his shooting schedule in Chanderi, Madhya Pradesh, for his next film "Sui Dhaaga", he left for Mumbai for the trailer launch of "October".

"Wrapped in Chanderi. Had such a beautiful time shooting with these people in this beautiful place. Thank you to police and government for making our stay and shoot smooth. Back soon to launch the trailer of 'October'," Varun tweeted on Saturday.

Slated to release on September 28, "Sui Dhaaga" is a story of pride and self-reliance, rooted in the heart of India. It also stars Anushka Sharma.

