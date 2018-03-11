MUMBAI: Veteran actress and activist Shabana Azmi is amazed to see the desperation to conform to set beauty standards at the Oscars red carpet, and called it a huge pity.



"Watching Oscar Red Carpet and I am struck by the desperation to conform to set standards of beauty," Shabana tweeted on Sunday.



"Nicked tucked bosom out, b**t strutted. Such pressure to not accept yourself as you are. What a huge pity," she added.



The actress, who has always been vocal about censuring the beauty and fashion standards set by international film festivals and award galas, did not mention which edition of Oscars she was watching.



For many, the Oscars not only stands for celebrating the best of Hollywood, but also for setting fashion goals and beauty trends. The 90th Academy Awards ceremony was held on March 4 in Los Angeles.



Shabana had earlier told IANS: "What bothers me about red carpet particularly Cannes is that it's an extremely important festival where stunning films are shown and nothing of that ever comes in papers. It's always celebrities standing with one hand on waist, I don't know who decided that as an attractive position."



On the work front, the Indian actress is busy taking her play "Kaifi Aur Main" to international shores.



"Thank you Sydney for the standing ovation and for being such an appreciate audience for 'Kaifi Aur Main' last night. Looking forward to the show in Auckland on March 11," she posted on Friday.

