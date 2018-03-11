MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan says her son, who has become a sensation on the internet not only because of his adorable look but his name 'Taimur', was initially to be named 'Faiz'.



The actress was present at The India Today Conclave 2018 along with her sister Karishma Kapoor on Saturday.



In a conversation with journalist Rajdeep Sardesai, she was asked if too much of media scrutiny spoils their private life, especially after how the social media trolled her son's name.



Kareena said: "Of course, there was trolling but at the same time there was an immense support from the people we were getting, not that trolls matter to us that much but it was our choice."



"The day before I was going to the hospital for delivery, I had a talk with Saif and he was suggesting to keep his name Faiz, he said, 'Bebo, that is a more poetic, more romantic name'. I said 'no, Taimur means iron and if I give birth to a son, my son is going to be a fighter, I will produce an iron man'. And yes, I proudly did so."



Asked whether she enjoys the amount of attention her son is getting from paparazzi, she said: "Now I do not like the fact that Taimur's every move is monitored... and people even talking about his hairstyle and all... I mean. he is just 14 months old."



"I do not know how to control it now. Having said that I think he is becoming more familiar with the camera now, he looks right into the camera," she added.